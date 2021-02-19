With the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Lakehead University campus, hospital officials are anticipating they can quadruple the number of vaccination doses given in a day.
Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre chief executive officer Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott said they expect to be able to administer 500 to 600 or even more doses of the vaccine per day by Monday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.