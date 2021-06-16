Northwestern Ontario had 40 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported seven active cases with three new cases in the Rainy River District. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 33 active cases with three new cases.
