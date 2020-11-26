The Thunder Bay district saw a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday despite five new cases reported.
All five new cases are self-isolating and were exposed to the virus through close contact with existing cases.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit was reporting 75 active case of the virus on Wednesday with two people hospitalized and no one in the intensive care unit.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
