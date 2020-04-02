The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the district.
On Thursday afternoon the health unit issued a media release stating there is now a total of nine cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay District.
The previous four cases included three in Thunder Bay and one in Nipigon.
The health unit has not yet released what communities the individuals with the five newly reported confirmed cases live in or any other information.
A public health investigation and followup begins immediately upon receiving positive results, including after the TBDHU’s regular operating hours. The investigations on the five new cases are in progress.
Public health officials will follow-up directly with individuals who may have been exposed.
The news release from the health unit states that information will be provided “publicly as indicated by the investigation.”
“As we see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area, it is very important that we all are taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus in the community,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the TBDHU. “This includes staying home and leaving only for essential trips, staying home when sick, frequent hand washing, maintaining a two-metre distance from other people and other measures. These are uncertain times. Working together as community partners and as community members, we can make a difference.”
The health unit says it will keep up-to-date case information on its website, including postings positive cases in real-time and the numbers related to negative test results, cases currently under investigation with results pending, confirmed positive tests and resolved cases. All of that information was not yet on the tbdhu.com website as of Thursday afternoon.
