Two Longlac residents and three young people from the Toronto area were charged with drug-trafficking and other offences Tuesday after provincial police seized about $3,700 worth of illegal drugs from a Longlac home.
Police said officers seized some fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cash during a search at the home.
Police charged Longlac residents Ashley Ossibens, 32, Robert Salamic, 45, along with Scarborough resident Sean Pierre, a provincial news release said Wednesday.
A 17-year-old and 19-year-old, both from the Toronto area, were also charged with drug-trafficking but can’t be named because they were also charged with offences under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police said.
Ossibens and Salamic were released from custody and are to appear in Longlac court on March 30, the news release said.
The three accused from the Toronto area were remanded into custody, the released added.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
