Five suspects were arrested Monday after Thunder Bay police found a handgun at a North Marks Street residence.
Officers with the major crimes unit attended the south-side address as part of an unrelated ongoing investigation around 4:15 p.m.
While at the residence, police found a handgun.
Five suspects were arrested and taken to the Balmoral Street police station.
One suspect was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine.
Police also found suspected crystal methamphetamine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking in the home.
Two of the accused were found to be on weapons prohibition orders and one suspect was allegedly in violation of a release order.
Anthony Joshua Davidson, 36, of Thunder Bay; Sarah Margaret Lynn Decorte, 39, of Thunder Bay; Zakaria Herzi, 19, of Toronto; and two 17-year-old males from Toronto are all charged with various drug-trafficking and firearm related charges.
All five suspects appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remain in custody with future court appearances.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.