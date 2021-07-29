There were five active cases of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario on Wednesday.
Among the cases, the Northwestern Health Unit reported one active case of the deadly virus. The lone case is in the Rainy River area, the health unit said in a news release.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.