The Neebing Fire/Rescue Association has started a new 50/50 draw to provide maintenance for their fire trucks.
The draw will be held four times in 2023.
“Proceeds will support (Neebing Emergency Services’) newest addition to their fleet, Pumper 104,” said Neebing Fire/Rescue Association president Joy Harris, in a news release. “This lighter, rapid-attack, vehicle would benefit from a portable pump like the one purchased for the new Pumper 108 last year. New hoses are also on the wish list.”
The first draw encompassing tickets bought between Jan. 18 and March 28 will be held March 29 at the Neebing Municipal Complex on Highway 61 at 1 p.m..
Neebing Fire/Rescue Chief Dale Ashbee was appreciative of the association’s efforts.
“Thank you to all those who have assisted Neebing Emergency Services over the past year . . . from providing active assistance at a scene, to acknowledging (Neebing Emergency Services) received or by supporting one of the Neebing Fire Rescue fundraising activities held throughout the past year,” said Ashbee, in a news release.
“All manner of community support is greatly appreciated, as our team aims to continue to provide its designated services under the banner of ‘neighbours helping neighbours’ in their time of need.
“A special thanks as well to (Neebing Fire/Rescue Association) members, who have demonstrated great skill in adapting to the changing restrictions of the pandemic-world over the past year, repeatedly devising alternate safe ways to allow them to continue raising funds as needed for (Neebing Emergency Services) equipment purchases.”
The Neebing Fire/Rescue Association is a registered charity comprised of community volunteers dedicated to fundraising to support Neebing Emergency Services. The volunteers started in the early 1970s when there were no organized emergency services. Early efforts included acquiring water packs and portable pumps to protect from grass and brush fires.
Today, Neebing’s community benefits from five fire halls, 35 volunteer firefighters, and current emergency equipment including a battery-powered Jaws of Life and a state-of-the-art front-line fire pumper.
Anyone living in Ontario and aged 18 and over can enter the draw.
The second draw, for tickets bought from March 29-June 27, will be held June 28. The third draw, for tickets bought from June 28-Sept. 26, will be held Sept. 27, and the final draw, for tickets bought from Sept. 27-Dec. 26, will be held Dec. 27.
Tickets are 1 for $10, 3 for $20, 10 for $50 and 25 for $100.
The 50/50 draw tickets can be purchased online at www.neebingfirerescueassociattion.com/events/draw.
