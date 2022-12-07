The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation’s December 50/50 raffle’s jackpot has already surpassed $1 million less than two weeks after ticket sales opened.
This is the fastest the jackpot has grown during any month and the foundation had guaranteed a minimum $1 million jackpot for December’s draw.
The winner of the December 2021 jackpot took home $2.3 million.
The money raised through this month’s raffle will support the hospital’s emergency department.
“I’d like to extend my appreciation to the staff at the foundation and the people of Northwest Ontario who continue to support their hospital and front-line health care workers through initiatives like this,” said Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, in a news release.
The grand prize draw is on Dec. 30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/5050 or in person at the foundation’s pop-up location in Intercity Shopping Centre.
