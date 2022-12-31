Natalie and Nick Pace took home the record-breaking $2.5-million prize from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation’s 50/50 raffle on Friday.
“The best part of each month for me is making that call to the lucky grand prize winner,” said Glenn Craig, president and chief executive officer of the foundation, in a news release. “This holiday season, telling Natalie and Nick that they were now multimillionaires — winners of our biggest prize to date — was beyond gratifying.”
“I tell you, I just always buy the 50/50 tickets for the hospital,” said Natalie Pace. “I’ve been there often. Our family. Our parents have been there. I never thought I’d win. I was just trying to do something good for the hospital.”
The proceeds of December’s 50/50 will be used to support the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s $3-million emergency department improvement project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.