The Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre is set to reopen next week and city-run fall programs and activities for children and youth are also ready to begin.
The centre will open its doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Monday and will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registered programs and classes are set to begin the week of Sept. 21.
