Centre ready to restart

The Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre will reopen on Sept. 14. Fall programs will begin the week of Sept. 21.

 Sandi Krasowski

The Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre is set to reopen next week and city-run fall programs and activities for children and youth are also ready to begin.

The centre will open its doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Monday and will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registered programs and classes are set to begin the week of Sept. 21.

