Six people were arrested, including five from Toronto, following the seizure of a “significant quantity” of fentanyl and cocaine Monday in Thunder Bay, city police say.
Officers went to the Blucher Avenue area just before 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance. Police claim a “violent encounter” may have taken place between at least three people at this location. Police later went to a residential address in the 200 block of Blucher Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.