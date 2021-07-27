There are six active cases of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported no new cases but two active cases on Monday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported three new cases with all three linked to travel outside of the region. The district has four active cases.
