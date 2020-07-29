Mask in tow

A person prepares to wear a mask before going into a building. The Thunder Bay Community Foundation has requested city council purchase masks for vulnerable populations.

 Brent Linton

A request by the Thunder Bay Community Foundation to city council to purchase masks for vulnerable people has been referred back to city administrators.

On Monday, council heard the request from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation to purchase 75,000 adult one-time-use masks and 1,300 children’s masks — which the city’s administration will research and report back to council about on Aug. 10.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal

