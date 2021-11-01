Cardiac patients at Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win hospital who may find a treadmill too taxing during stress tests and rehab sessions now have the option of hopping on a specialized exercise bicycle.
The new $7,000 bike “is lower impact, so people with musculoskeletal issues can tolerate it better,” a Meno Ya Win news release said this week.
Having a bike on site also eliminates the need for patients to travel to Thunder Bay for the same test, the hospital said.
“This is a fantastic addition to our hospital’s rehabilitation department,” Meno Ya Win president Heather Lee said in the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.