There were 29 patients with COVID-19 admitted to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday.
Among those patients, nine are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 101 per cent on Thursday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 82 per cent.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit had reported 173 active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and there were 275 active, high-risk cases in the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area.
