Cool runnings

Lucas Goerzen, left, and his brother Aaron on the taps, are the

owners of Lakehead Beer Company which serves beer straight from the

tanks.

 Submitted photo

If you are a new business, there is no better place to be than in the

waterfront district these days and for Lakehead Beer Company, the

timing was everything. Last October, Lucas Goerzen and his brother

Aaron opened their brewing company in the heart of the waterfront

district with a plan to use their brewery in a way that would bring

people into the space to explore more than eight varieties of their

brews, straight from the bright tanks.

“We actually just snuck in at the right time with the city when they

were changing the zoning. . . . It was right on the line, basically,

where they wouldn’t have allowed us downtown,” said Aaron. “Then

finally they said, ‘Okay’, so in a way, we were almost a trial

project for the city.”

What sets the brewery apart from others is they don’t produce canned

beer at the site with their impressive brewing system that rivals

other canning and processing micro brewery facilities.

“We like people to come into our space and try our beer in its

freshest form and we actually have lines directly connected to our

tanks. When you come into our space, you see the big stainless steel

tanks behind the bar and that’s where the beer is directly being

served from,” said Aaron who referred to the tanks as “bright” tanks.

“Bright, because it helps clarify a part of the process after

fermentation and when we shoot it up into this tank, this is where it

starts to clarify and becomes brighter, you could say. We also add

the carbonation in this step,” he said.

Like most local micro breweries, Lakehead Beer uses Canada Malting

Co. for their malt and fresh Lake Superior water to create their own

unique brew recipes. Spent grain is distributed among local farmers

for nutritious cattle feed.

“We started off with very traditional styles and got those right to

make sure that they’re extremely satisfying, thirst-quenching and

being true to the nature of the way that beers are intended to be

presented,” said Aaron. “We wanted to make a bunch of those as our

flagships and then start to get more creative and play off from there.

“It’s been said that ‘if you can make a very light beer taste good,

generally that expresses that you have a good recipe and you’re

showing that you have big tech skills.’”

The brewery always features eight different beers on tap at one time

and will be expanding with another set of taps for more flavours. To

date, they have conceived 10 different authentic recipes.

Winter or Octoberfest types of specialty brews are styles that are

“ever evolving” he says. By keeping objective, they consider new

things they might try, what will complement certain beer and what is

the public really enjoying right now.

The brewery is currently expanding into what Aaron called, “an

array of different styles of beer,” and has just released their lemon

grass-flavored grisette.

“We had a bunch of lemongrass that we spent hours and hours chopping

and added to this style of beer. It’s a very low alcohol, refreshing

summer style of beer and yeah, the lemongrass gave an extra little

summary taste to it.”

Also on the menu are some draft alternatives and wine from southern

wineries.

“Q Winery is the first winery that we started getting kegs from and

we are also starting to work with some cideries,” he said, adding

that they will receive an array of unique ciders that they will have

on tap which they hope excites people to try new things that aren’t

available at the LCBO.

Lucas, who has studied in the brewery operations management program

at Niagara College Teaching Brewery, worked for both the Sleeping

Giant and Dawson Trail breweries before venturing out on his own.

Today, his Lakehead Beer Company remains in close contact with the

Dawson Trail Craft brewery.

“We’re all good friends. We enjoy hanging out with one another,” said

Lucas. “They’ve supported us while we were getting up and running

whether it’s borrowing ingredients, tools, that kind of thing. They

are currently cleaning our kegs for us, which is great. And in turn,

we’re also letting them use our equipment.”

Connections run deep in the waterfront eatery sector as well.

Nestled in the building that houses the Chanterelle and Tomlin

Subdivision Pizza, Lakehead Beer is part of a two-bar, open concept

set up with Tomlin Subdivision. Also connected is the Howe Street

Barbeque (which is temporarily closed).

“The collaboration with Tomlin and Dawson Trail honestly, has just

become a very amazing holistic space in that everything kind of

cycles around. We can easily just walk down the road and give Tomlin

some kegs and Subdivision was a trial for just fun experimental food

for them,” says Aaron.

“That was something that we got really excited about. We kind of fell

into each other’s interests when we were looking for a place to rent

out downtown and the mutual interest of the space is kind of how we

realized, ‘Hey, we’re focused on beer, you’re focused on food, we can

do both these things really well.’”

The Goerzen brothers are working on building their patio at the side

of their building to welcome guests through the summer. Patrons are

welcome to order pizza at Tomlin Subdivision, enjoy a beer while

waiting for it at the Lakehead Beer Company tap bar, then enjoy the

meal on the shared patio.