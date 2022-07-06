If you are a new business, there is no better place to be than in the
waterfront district these days and for Lakehead Beer Company, the
timing was everything. Last October, Lucas Goerzen and his brother
Aaron opened their brewing company in the heart of the waterfront
district with a plan to use their brewery in a way that would bring
people into the space to explore more than eight varieties of their
brews, straight from the bright tanks.
“We actually just snuck in at the right time with the city when they
were changing the zoning. . . . It was right on the line, basically,
where they wouldn’t have allowed us downtown,” said Aaron. “Then
finally they said, ‘Okay’, so in a way, we were almost a trial
project for the city.”
What sets the brewery apart from others is they don’t produce canned
beer at the site with their impressive brewing system that rivals
other canning and processing micro brewery facilities.
“We like people to come into our space and try our beer in its
freshest form and we actually have lines directly connected to our
tanks. When you come into our space, you see the big stainless steel
tanks behind the bar and that’s where the beer is directly being
served from,” said Aaron who referred to the tanks as “bright” tanks.
“Bright, because it helps clarify a part of the process after
fermentation and when we shoot it up into this tank, this is where it
starts to clarify and becomes brighter, you could say. We also add
the carbonation in this step,” he said.
Like most local micro breweries, Lakehead Beer uses Canada Malting
Co. for their malt and fresh Lake Superior water to create their own
unique brew recipes. Spent grain is distributed among local farmers
for nutritious cattle feed.
“We started off with very traditional styles and got those right to
make sure that they’re extremely satisfying, thirst-quenching and
being true to the nature of the way that beers are intended to be
presented,” said Aaron. “We wanted to make a bunch of those as our
flagships and then start to get more creative and play off from there.
“It’s been said that ‘if you can make a very light beer taste good,
generally that expresses that you have a good recipe and you’re
showing that you have big tech skills.’”
The brewery always features eight different beers on tap at one time
and will be expanding with another set of taps for more flavours. To
date, they have conceived 10 different authentic recipes.
Winter or Octoberfest types of specialty brews are styles that are
“ever evolving” he says. By keeping objective, they consider new
things they might try, what will complement certain beer and what is
the public really enjoying right now.
The brewery is currently expanding into what Aaron called, “an
array of different styles of beer,” and has just released their lemon
grass-flavored grisette.
“We had a bunch of lemongrass that we spent hours and hours chopping
and added to this style of beer. It’s a very low alcohol, refreshing
summer style of beer and yeah, the lemongrass gave an extra little
summary taste to it.”
Also on the menu are some draft alternatives and wine from southern
wineries.
“Q Winery is the first winery that we started getting kegs from and
we are also starting to work with some cideries,” he said, adding
that they will receive an array of unique ciders that they will have
on tap which they hope excites people to try new things that aren’t
available at the LCBO.
Lucas, who has studied in the brewery operations management program
at Niagara College Teaching Brewery, worked for both the Sleeping
Giant and Dawson Trail breweries before venturing out on his own.
Today, his Lakehead Beer Company remains in close contact with the
Dawson Trail Craft brewery.
“We’re all good friends. We enjoy hanging out with one another,” said
Lucas. “They’ve supported us while we were getting up and running
whether it’s borrowing ingredients, tools, that kind of thing. They
are currently cleaning our kegs for us, which is great. And in turn,
we’re also letting them use our equipment.”
Connections run deep in the waterfront eatery sector as well.
Nestled in the building that houses the Chanterelle and Tomlin
Subdivision Pizza, Lakehead Beer is part of a two-bar, open concept
set up with Tomlin Subdivision. Also connected is the Howe Street
Barbeque (which is temporarily closed).
“The collaboration with Tomlin and Dawson Trail honestly, has just
become a very amazing holistic space in that everything kind of
cycles around. We can easily just walk down the road and give Tomlin
some kegs and Subdivision was a trial for just fun experimental food
for them,” says Aaron.
“That was something that we got really excited about. We kind of fell
into each other’s interests when we were looking for a place to rent
out downtown and the mutual interest of the space is kind of how we
realized, ‘Hey, we’re focused on beer, you’re focused on food, we can
do both these things really well.’”
The Goerzen brothers are working on building their patio at the side
of their building to welcome guests through the summer. Patrons are
welcome to order pizza at Tomlin Subdivision, enjoy a beer while
waiting for it at the Lakehead Beer Company tap bar, then enjoy the
meal on the shared patio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.