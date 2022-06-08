A youth has been warned by police in Kenora after a report of a picture of a handgun with a threatening message on a social media account.
The OPP went to a high school in the 1400 block of Ninth Street North, where the youth was taken into custody.
It turned out that there was no firearm in the youth’s possession. The youth was released unconditionally.
The OPP want to remind parents to speak to their children regarding the use of social media. Police in Kenora have dealt with similar calls in the past, and will continue to take them seriously.
Air Soft guns and pellet guns are not illegal to own, but carrying them in public places or posting pictures where they could be perceived as real could have fatal consequences, the OPP say.
