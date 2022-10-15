Provincial wildlife investigators are requesting tips from the public following the discovery Tuesday of an abandoned cow-moose carcass north of Nipigon.
Conservation officers said the moose was shot and left on the McMaster Road in the area of Pup Road and Black Sturgeon Road.
“The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible,” a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry news release said Friday.
Anyone with information can call the ministry’s tip line at 1-877-847-7667.
