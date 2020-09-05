Frustration over an inability by rural motorists and school-bus drivers to take a driver’s test in a timely manner continues to rankle in some parts of Northwestern Ontario, even as some part-time test centres have reopened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, NDP MPP Michael Mantha said this week.
Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin) said he has written to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney about the issue three times in the past two years, including before COVID-19 was an issue. He said the contracted service the province uses continues to fall short.
