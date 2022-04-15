The City of Kenora has received a $400,000 provincial grant to spruce up the municipality’s museum and give it a new roof.
Planned upgrades are to make the Lake of the Woods Museum more accessible for visitors, and improve storage of Indigenous artifacts.
“Projects of this magnitude tend to get delayed due to the size of the project,” Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard said in a provincial news release. “Now we are in a position where we can replace the roof at the proper time.”
