Comuzzi was a political force to be reckoned with

Joe Comuzzi served as the Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-

Superior North from 1988 to 2008.

Joe Comuzzi was a force.

“That was the only word to this day how we describe our dad,” said

Deb Comuzzi on behalf of herself and her siblings Jim, Mary-Kit and

Elizabeth.

Joseph R. Comuzzi was born in 1933 in what was then known as Fort

William. He served as the Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-

Superior North from 1988 to 2008.

At the age of 88, he died on New Year’s Eve.

“Our dad was the best dad,” said Deb Comuzzi. “He was kind and strict

all in the same breath. He instilled life values that have made us

who we are.”

“He was fearless, not only as a dad, but as an entrepreneur, as a

politician and as a lawyer,” she added.

To his children, Comuzzi was the most devoted friend and he was known

to keep confidences.

“If you told him anything, it was in the vault,” said Deb Comuzzi.

During Comuzzi’s time as MP, he also served as a cabinet minister.

He spent time as the minister of state responsible for FedNor and

held many portfolios throughout his political career.

He also was co-vice chair of the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S.

relations, he served as chairperson of the Canada section of the

United States International Joint Commission and was a member of the

Queen’s Privy Council for Canada.

On Tuesday, former prime minister Stephen Harper wrote on social

media he and his wife Laureen were saddened to learn of Comuzzi’s

passing.

“Never afraid to speak his mind, Joe was an outstanding advocate for

his community throughout his 20-year, six-term career in Parliament,”

he wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family.”

The values Comuzzi taught to his children have been passed down to

his 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

As condolences pour in since his death, Deb Comuzzi said she and her

siblings keep hearing how their father was larger than life and how

he owned any room he walked into.

“He had the biggest heart,” said Deb Comuzzi. “And deep down he was a

marshmallow, but he was a force. . . . He was a loving force actually.”