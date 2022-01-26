A man has been charged in connection to a break-in and robbery earlier this month at a laundromat in Thunder Bay’s north side.
Barb’s Laundromat had been the scene of a reported robbery on Jan. 2 just before 2 p.m., and was also the site of a break-in a day earlier, city police say.
They say two males robbed the business of merchandise and fled, and one of the suspects was also a suspect in a break-in at the same business.
A suspect was later idendified to both the robbery and break and enter. The accused was also wanted on an outstanding warrant linked to a separate break and enter investigation.
The accused was arrested this week on Monday afternoon.
Jonah Onabigon, 19, of Thunder Bay, has been charged with robbery with offensive weapon, disguise with intent and two counts of break and enter.
He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.