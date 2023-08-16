A Thunder Bay resident has been charged with armed robbery following an incident at a north-side convenience store on Saturday.
City police officers went to a homeless encampment in the Pearl Street area around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday as a result of reports of a suspect linked to an armed robbery being in the area.
The robbery took place in the early evening on Friday at a Cumberland Street North Circle K store. A male had allegedly entered the business, threatened staff with a knife and then left the area on foot with store merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers found the suspect following a brief search of the area on the corner of Algoma and Dufferin streets.
Jonathan James Becker, 30, is charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, and failing to comply with a probation order.
Becker appeared in bail court on Sunday and remains in custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
