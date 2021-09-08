More than $33,000 was donate to eight community organization’s through the United Way of Thunder Bay and Port Arthur Rotary’s Catch the Ace raffle.
The progressive jackpot draw started in March and six months later, the ace of spades was caught.
Taking home a progressive jackpot of more than $19,000 is Kevin Holloway, Steve McAuley, Jim McDonald, Warren Philp, John Stephenson, Laurie Tulloch, Bill Ulakovic and Brenda Winter, who go by the nickname the Dream Team.
The team chose envelope No. 4, which held the ace card that had been hidden for 23 weeks.
“We are so thrilled with the success of our very first Catch the Ace Raffle and impressed in how the community rallied together and stepped up to show their local love,” said Albert Brulé, chief executive officer of United Way of Thunder Bay, in a news release.
“The statement ‘When you win, our community wins,’ has never been truer. Together, we raised over $33,000 that was contributed to various organizations to address immediate needs of local people and families.”
The money raised was distributed amongst Our Kids Count, Dew Drop Inn, Shelter House, Roots to Harvest, March of Dimes, Boys and Girls Club, Shkoday, and Evergreen A United Neighbourhood.
“It took 23 draws but the ace of spades couldn’t hide forever,” said Jim Madder, president of Port Arthur Rotary.
“We hope everyone enjoyed the thrill of chasing the ace. Ace Man was spotted all over Thunder Bay. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this exciting campaign and made it a huge success.”
