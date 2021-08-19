Heddle Shipyards has acquired fabrication, machining, and marine specialist Fabmar Metals Inc.
The acquisition was announced last week.
For more than 30 years, Fabmar has been a leading fabrication and marine repair specialist in Thunder Bay. Fabmar will continue under the same name and Dale Ryynanen is to remain the president of the company.
The purchase is expected to strengthen Heddle’s position as the largest Canadian ship repair and construction company on the Great Lakes.
The transition of Fabmar’s personnel, equipment and inventory to the Thunder Bay Shipyard is expected to accelerate the reopening and revitalization of the historic facility.
Fabmar will be hiring general labourers, carpenters, millwrights, machinists, electricians, crane operators, masons and a human resources health, safety, security and environment co-ordinator.
“Our strategy was to secure decades’ worth of fabrication work for Thunder Bay, and the acquisition of Fabmar brings us one step closer to realizing our goal,” said Shaun Padulo, president of Heddle Shipyards, in a news release.
Heddle plans on dry docking the MV Chi-Cheemaun for the Owen Sound Transportation Company, docking multiple tugs for a local operator, and preparing the fabrication hall to support work on the National Shipbuilding Strategy from Seaspan Shipyards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.