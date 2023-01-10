A First Nations business consortium has acquired an established Sioux Lookout computer and appliance business with a view to enhance service in Indigenous communities. The $3.7-million purchase of Oshtugon Computers Inc. by Thunder Bay-based ThawikayhiGan Group (TKG) was inked on Friday during a ceremony held in Sioux Lookout.
“This is our first business acquisition that will directly service our First Nations,” TKG Group president Jonathon Mamakwa said in a news release.
“This is key in our overall plan to contribute to the development of healthy First Nation communities with vibrant economies that support future generations,” Mamakwa added.
Founded five years ago, the TKG Group is owned by the Kingfisher Lake, Kasabonika, Kitchenuhmaykoosib, Wapekeka, Wawakapewin and Wunnumin Lake First Nations.
Oshtugon Computers, which was launched in 1997 in partnership with Tbaytel, retails cellphones and related equipment, as well as appliances and furniture.
A distribution centre is slated to open in Pickle Lake, the news release said, but dates have yet to be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.