Nipigon’s OPP detachment has a new commander.
The provincial force has appointed Staff Sgt. Dave Moscall, who has been the detachment’s acting commander since last year.
Moscall has been with the OPP since 1997. He started his career with the force’s Thunder Bay detachment and has been involved with various departments, including the Alcohol and Gaming Commission’s casino enforcement unit, a provincial news release said Monday.
Prior to joining the OPP, Moscall was an officer with CP Rail’s police force for 10 years, the release said.
