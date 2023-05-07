The Town of Marathon is to rely on an acting fire chief while it searches for a candidate to fill the position on a permanent basis.
Under a proposal to be considered by council at Monday’s meeting, the town would rely on Manitouwadge fire Chief Don Kruger on an “as-needed” basis. Marathon’s outgoing fire chief, Earl Grigg, left the position on Friday to head Kirkland Lake’s fire department.
Grigg, who resigned on March 31, had been Marathon’s chief for three years. Grigg had occasionally filled in at Manitouwadge’s fire hall while that municipality searched for a new chief.
