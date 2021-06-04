Rainy River First Nation is calling on the federal government to establish an “independent special investigation” to probe incidents of “cultural genocide” committed at the country’s infamous residential schools.
“In addition, criminal investigations also need to be made into every individual school, their abuses and unexplained deaths, including searching for unmarked graves,” the band said Thursday in a news release.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.