Prince Arthur’s Landing will be buzzing with activity on Family Day with Snow Day on the Waterfront.
On Monday from noon to 5 p.m., Thunder Bay’s waterfront will have a variety of activities for families to take part in, including: a winter petting zoo; DJ skate, a scavenger hunt with Boreal Museum; ice fishing; art programming; science activities; button making; musical performances by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra; a fire pit warming station; and horse-drawn shuttle rides.
Mini Donuts and Cold Slate Creamery will be selling treats and Windy Shores Cafe and Anchor & Ore will have Snow Day deals.
The snow sculpture competition also returns this year with six teams taking part. The theme is local landmarks and landscapes. Voting starts on Feb. 20 and runs until Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
Vote online at www.thunderbay.ca/GetInvolved, in-person at Snow Day on the Waterfront, or throughout the week at the Water Garden Pavilion.
