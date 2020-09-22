Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported another new positive case of COVID-19 Monday, while Opposition MPPs called on the Ford government to step up efforts to contain the virus at remote First Nations.
According to a TBDHU bulletin, the new case affecting an unnamed area First Nation had been declared by Indigenous officials in Sioux Lookout. The case brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the Thunder Bay district to 105 since the pandemic took hold this spring.
The new positive appears to be the only active case in the district as a new case reported last week is now listed as resolved on the Ontario government website for tracking COVID-19 data. Before that, Thunder Bay District had not had a new case reported since Aug. 23 — one of five in August.
On Sunday afternoon, Northwestern Health Unit reported two new positive cases in the Sioux Lookout area, bringing the total number of cases in NWHU’s jurisdiction to 49. The infection rate in the Kenora district remains well under one per cent, according to NWHU’s website.
Meanwhile, in the legislature Monday, NDP MPPs Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) and Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay) called for a “co-ordinated response” as confirmed cases of the virus appeared in the remote Indigenous communities of Kasabonika, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Moose Factory.
Premier Doug “Ford must take action immediately before we enter the winter season, when students and staff will be inside crowded schools, and people and families head inside to over-crowded housing where physical distancing is not possible,” Mamakwa said in a joint news release.
The two MPPs urged the government “to call on Chief Medical Officer David Williams to work together with First Nations to prevent the outbreak of tragedy in our communities, before it’s too late.”
