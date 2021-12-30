The number of active COVID-19 cases across Northwestern Ontario rose
to more than 430 on Wednesday, but less than five of those infected
with the virus were in hospital.
The low hospitalization numbers being reported by the region’s two
health units appear to align with what health experts have been
saying this fall — that being vaccinated prevents those who become
infected from experiencing serious symptoms, such as breathing
difficulties.
According to a Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) news release, there
were 220 active cases west of Thunder Bay on Wednesday, more than 20
more than what was reported the day before.
Of NWHU’s current total, four were in hospital, the health unit said.
According to the health unit’s website, nearly 94 per cent of those
within its jurisdiction aged 12 and older have received two doses of
vaccine.
The highest number of active cases was in the Kenora region, which
had 77 of the total, followed by the Dryden region with 57, according
to NWHU’s website.
In a separate news release on Wednesday, the Thunder Bay District
Health Unit (TBDHU) reported 215 active cases following a significant
spike of 69 new Covid cases.
Of the 69 new ones, 67 were in Thunder Bay and its surrounding areas,
with two in district communities, the TBDHU release said.
Only one person infected with the virus was in hospital, the release
said.
Five of the new cases were related to travel outside of Northwestern
Ontario.
Earlier this month, NWHU medical officer of heath Dr. Kit Young-Hoon
said travel outside of the district should be avoided due to the fast
spread of the Omicron variant.
On Tuesday, the North of Superior Healthcare Group reported five
active cases of the virus in Marathon, including three new cases.
