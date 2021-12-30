The number of active COVID-19 cases across Northwestern Ontario rose

to more than 430 on Wednesday, but less than five of those infected

with the virus were in hospital.

The low hospitalization numbers being reported by the region’s two

health units appear to align with what health experts have been

saying this fall — that being vaccinated prevents those who become

infected from experiencing serious symptoms, such as breathing

difficulties.

According to a Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) news release, there

were 220 active cases west of Thunder Bay on Wednesday, more than 20

more than what was reported the day before.

Of NWHU’s current total, four were in hospital, the health unit said.

According to the health unit’s website, nearly 94 per cent of those

within its jurisdiction aged 12 and older have received two doses of

vaccine.

The highest number of active cases was in the Kenora region, which

had 77 of the total, followed by the Dryden region with 57, according

to NWHU’s website.

In a separate news release on Wednesday, the Thunder Bay District

Health Unit (TBDHU) reported 215 active cases following a significant

spike of 69 new Covid cases.

Of the 69 new ones, 67 were in Thunder Bay and its surrounding areas,

with two in district communities, the TBDHU release said.

Only one person infected with the virus was in hospital, the release

said.

Five of the new cases were related to travel outside of Northwestern

Ontario.

Earlier this month, NWHU medical officer of heath Dr. Kit Young-Hoon

said travel outside of the district should be avoided due to the fast

spread of the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the North of Superior Healthcare Group reported five

active cases of the virus in Marathon, including three new cases.