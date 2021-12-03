The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district
hit 100 on Thursday, following a steady climb in cases earlier in the
week.
According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the updated
caseload includes 13 new cases: six in Thunder Bay and areas
surrounding the city, six in the district and one case at a First
Nation.
The health doesn’t say specifically where cases are for privacy
reasons. Seven of the new cases are related to close contact with
infected individuals, the health unit said. Occurrences of the virus
are monitored by what the health unit terms the weekly incidence rate.
On Thursday, the rate was nearly 60 per 100,000 people, compared to
nearly 59 per 100,000 for the same time last year.
The COVID-19 caseload was significantly lighter in areas west of
Thunder Bay, where the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported on
Thursday 16 active cases of the virus.
Two new cases were also reported: one in the Kenora region, and one
in the Dryden-Red Lake region, according to a NWHU news release.
Though the number of active cases within NWHU’s jurisdiction is
similar to the amount at this time last fall, a health unit
spokeswoman cautioned against making comparisons between years.
“Many variables influence the spread of disease at any given time,
including public health measures, public perception and beliefs,
prevalence of variants of concern and patterns of spread in
neighbouring (areas),” the spokeswoman said in an earlier e-mail.
“Many of these factors would have been different (last fall) when
compared with our current situation, so any perceived changes in
disease prevalence shouldn’t be attributed to a single factor,” she
added.
Also on Thursday, the province announced that Ontario residents age
50 and older can book booster shots to guard against the virus
starting on Dec. 13.
Appointments can be booked if six month has passed since a recipient
had their second shot, a provincial news release said.
“If you are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,
please book your appointment as soon as you can to provide yourself
with an extra layer of protection,” Ontario chief medical officer of
health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said in the release.
“Achieving the highest vaccination rates possible remains our best
tool to protect us, reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and
fight the significant surge of new cases and the new Omicron
variant,” Moore added.
