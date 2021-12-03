The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district

hit 100 on Thursday, following a steady climb in cases earlier in the

week.

According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the updated

caseload includes 13 new cases: six in Thunder Bay and areas

surrounding the city, six in the district and one case at a First

Nation.

The health doesn’t say specifically where cases are for privacy

reasons. Seven of the new cases are related to close contact with

infected individuals, the health unit said. Occurrences of the virus

are monitored by what the health unit terms the weekly incidence rate.

On Thursday, the rate was nearly 60 per 100,000 people, compared to

nearly 59 per 100,000 for the same time last year.

The COVID-19 caseload was significantly lighter in areas west of

Thunder Bay, where the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported on

Thursday 16 active cases of the virus.

Two new cases were also reported: one in the Kenora region, and one

in the Dryden-Red Lake region, according to a NWHU news release.

Though the number of active cases within NWHU’s jurisdiction is

similar to the amount at this time last fall, a health unit

spokeswoman cautioned against making comparisons between years.

“Many variables influence the spread of disease at any given time,

including public health measures, public perception and beliefs,

prevalence of variants of concern and patterns of spread in

neighbouring (areas),” the spokeswoman said in an earlier e-mail.

“Many of these factors would have been different (last fall) when

compared with our current situation, so any perceived changes in

disease prevalence shouldn’t be attributed to a single factor,” she

added.

Also on Thursday, the province announced that Ontario residents age

50 and older can book booster shots to guard against the virus

starting on Dec. 13.

Appointments can be booked if six month has passed since a recipient

had their second shot, a provincial news release said.

“If you are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,

please book your appointment as soon as you can to provide yourself

with an extra layer of protection,” Ontario chief medical officer of

health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said in the release.

“Achieving the highest vaccination rates possible remains our best

tool to protect us, reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and

fight the significant surge of new cases and the new Omicron

variant,” Moore added.