Anyone who has wanted to try panning for gold, test out metal detecting or look for a career choice can head to the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA) Mining Day today.
Pam Coles, an association board member and chairperson of Mining Day, said they’ve been hosting the annual event since 2013. This will be their first year back after a four-year hiatus and it has expanded and is ready for Thunder Bay.
Upwards of 50 exhibitors will be on-site at Marina Park with interactive activities for children, information about geology, science and mining, and many will be appealing to high school students to apply for work with their companies.
Coles said the mining boom has had an impact on the exhibitor’s participation.
“We can see it with all the critical mineral (exploration) and all these new companies moving into the city and region,” she said. “We have all of our regular and loyal people that have been with us since the beginning and we have a ton of new people this year. We have a bunch of new companies moving into town, and really want to get involved with the community which is awesome for community engagement. And everybody really likes an event like this too, because it’s fun.”
Coles pointed out that education and teaching people about the industry is another big component of the event.
“There’s a lot of information from different organizations geared towards letting kids know the diverse range of careers they have available to them in the mining industry,” she said. “Mining is going to become so big for clean energy and making things better for our environment, so we need those minerals to make the technology that allows us to do better for our planet. It’s just going to continue to grow.”
Mark O’Brien, a committee member for Mining Day, says it’s basically fun and games and learning a bit about the industry and there are also career opportunities for some.
“We’re encouraging a lot of the high school students to come out and get an idea of what mining and mineral exploration are all about in Thunder Bay and in the region and to consider careers in the industry,” said O’Brien, adding there’s also many of the spin-off industries in mining and mineral exploration.
Superior Science, Science North, the Thunder Bay Public Library and museum will all be on hand with educational information among the dozens of industry organizations.
The event starts at 10 a.m. this morning and will run until 4 p.m.
