Winter Fundays have begun.
The City of Thunder Bay kicked off their Winter Funday season with dozens of children and adults participating at Prince Arthur’s Landing on Sunday.
Outdoors, ice bubbles were being made and the ice pad was busy with skaters, while indoors at Mariner’s Hall, sparkling icicles and decorated ornaments were being made.
With the temperature hovering just around the freezing mark, City of Thunder Bay cultural development and event supervisor Louisa Costanzo, who was helping out at the ice bubble table, said the program is off to a good start with the many families turning out.
