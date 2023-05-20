Thunder Bay’s police service now has an office space on the Confederation College campus.
Located in the Shuniah building, the space is for Thunder Bay Police Service officers to catch up on reports and conduct off-site interviews. It also gives the police the chance to engage with students and address their needs.
College president Kathleen Lynch said the police are welcome neighbours in the building.
“We have partnered with the police at various events over the years and they always offer support and encouragement toward our students,” she said in a news release. “Having officers on campus will only strengthen this relationship.”
Students can speak with officers about specific concerns like fraud scams that target international students because of their unfamiliarity with Canadian law.
“Police working to build up lasting relationships of trust must begin early with youth and young adults,” said Insp. Derek West, with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s community outreach branch.
“Being connected to students at Confederation College reduces the fear many international students may have about police. The connections made now can translate into a safer community and in some cases allow students to consider a career in law enforcement. Our presence at the college will allow us to be accessible for positive relationships to develop.”
