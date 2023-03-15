Malcom Mercer has had his term as administrator of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board extended for another year.
The Ontario Civilian Police Commission appointed Mercer to oversee the Thunder Bay Police Services Board in April of last year because the commission’s chair, Sean Weir, believed an emergency existed in the board’s oversight of the city’s police service as the board’s dysfunction at the time was being regularly reported in the news media.
Last week, the police commission determined it necessary to extend Mercer’s appointment as administrator until March 31, 2024. However, the term may be cancelled or extended if necessary.
The decision was made because the civilian police commission still believes an emergency exists in the police board’s oversight of the city’s police service.
As administrator, Mercer will oversee the transition to new leadership on both the police board and service. He could soon be in a position to transition to an observer role to ensure progress is made on implementing the recommendations made in Sen. Murray Sinclair’s 2018 report on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.
“(Mercer) will then be able to relinquish his position as administrator once the new (Thunder Bay Police Services Board) and (Thunder Bay Police Service) leadership are operating effectively and making progress on these important matters,” the civilian police commission said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.