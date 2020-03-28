Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the region. The second case is an adult in their 20s and it is unrelated to the area’s first confirmed case of the dangerous coronavirus.
The health unit learned of the second confirmed case on Friday afternoon, according to a media release issued on Saturday afternoon. The person’s community of residence and gender were not disclosed in the release.
“An individual in their 20s who returned from the United States approximately two weeks ago developed symptoms while self-isolating at home,” the health unit said in the release. “They phoned TBDHU and were referred to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where they were tested. “
The first case in the Thunder Bay District was confirmed Friday. That was Thunder Bay man in his 60s who recently returned from a week-long trip to Florida. His wife’s tests have been expedited and she is considered a probable case by the health unit.
The Northwesters Health Unit also confirmed a COVID-19 case on Friday in the Rainy River District. Again, the person had recently returned from travel to the U.S. Few details were provided “to protect anonymity” of the patient.
In all cases, health units have done followup to contact and quarantine any contacts who may be at risk.
“The public health investigation and followup is ongoing, however, it is clear that people have been taking precautions including self-isolating,” said TBDHU medical officer of health Janet DeMille in Saturday’s release.
“This is important as it helps contain the virus to a group of closely linked individuals and reduces the likelihood of spread in the community.”
Health units remind all people to take precautions such as frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face, coughing into a tissue or your arm — not your hand, staying home if you’re sick, and practicing social distancing by staying at least two metres away from others.
