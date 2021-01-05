Thunder Bay’s hospital has opened a virtual emergency department, potentially avoiding more than 400 in-person visits per month.
On Monday, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre began offering same-day virtual health assessments with emergency room doctors for people at least 18 years of age with a medical issue that is not life-threatening. The service is for people who don’t have a primary care provider or can’t obtain timely access to one.
