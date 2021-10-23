Half a century after the country’s oldest and largest advocacy group for Indigenous women was formed, the people it serves continue to fear a disproportionate level of violence, and face systemic racism in public facilities like hospitals, the agency’s supporters say.
But there are also reasons for optimism, as the Thunder Bay-based Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) soldiers on in its fight against the trafficking of girls and young women, and the way society in general tends to regard Indigenous females.
“Fifty years later, we are still fighting the same battles,” ONWA executive-director Cora McGuire-Cyrette said Friday.
“Violence being perpetrated by men, who could be a family member or a stranger, or systemic issues that are ingrained in society,” she added.
“If you’re an Indigenous woman, you don’t receive the same level of respect.”
The cases of Quebec’s Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman who died last year while being mocked by her nurses, and Thunder Bay’s Barbara Kentner, who died in 2017 at 34 after being struck by a thrown trailer hitch as she walked along a city road, are symbolic of negative attitudes toward Indigenous women that persist, McGuire-Cyrette said.
On Friday, McGuire-Cyrette was joined by long-time supporters, including association co-founder Jeanette Corbiere-Lavell, as it marked its 50th anniversary at a Thunder Bay-area motel.
“Ending violence against Indigenous women and their families, and ensuring equal access to justice, education, health services, environmental stewardship and economic development, sit at the cornerstone of the organization,” said an ONWA news release.
Corbiere-Lavell is known for her hard-fought battle against an outdated law that caused an Indigenous woman to lose her aboriginal status if she married a non-native man. The practice was ended in 1985.
Friday’s event also marked the stepping down of long-time association president Dawn Lavell-Harvard, who is Corbeire-Lavell’s daughter. A new president was to be announced later on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.