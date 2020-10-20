Tracey MacKinnon often has to choose between a bus pass or fresh produce for the month.
“Both are equally important, but it comes down to necessity,” she said. “(The bus pass) shouldn’t have to be a necessity over eating.”
MacKinnon is a member of Poverty Free Thunder Bay, an advocacy coalition working to eliminate poverty in the community. She’s also a regular user of public transit.
When transit fares were eliminated during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it meant MacKinnon didn’t have to choose between groceries and transportation.
Her own struggles is just one of the reasons she’s advocating with Poverty Free Thunder Bay to have transit fares permanently eliminated in in the city.
“It affects me,” said MacKinnon. “It affects people I know. I affects a lot of people who don’t have a driver’s licence or who don’t have the money to be able to afford a luxury item like a vehicle or insurance and upkeep and gas.”
MacKinnon was joined by other members of Poverty Free Thunder Bay on Monday outside of city hall to release the results of a survey the organization administered in July of this year, asking community members what their experiences were like not having to pay a bus fare and what their thoughts were around permanently eliminating fares.
About 420 people responded to the survey and Paul Berger, also a member of Poverty Free Thunder Bay, said less than 20 per cent of respondents didn’t agree with eliminating fares.
