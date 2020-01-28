Visiting the library

Dwayne Oombach visited the Country Fair Thunder Bay Public Library branch on Monday with Colleen Kakegamic and five-year-old George — who likes to be called Joe Waboose — and found it closed. The family enjoys coming to the library to read books, listen to CD music and use the internet.

 Sandi Krasowski

The Thunder Bay Public Library board, together with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3120 have responded to the city’s proposed cuts to the library budget, which may result in the elimination of an entire branch.

 “Bad things happen when public libraries are closed,” said John Pateman, the city library’s chief executive officer and chief librarian, in a news release. 

Pateman says he has seen it before where “hundreds of public libraries have closed and thousands of library workers have lost their jobs” in the U.K.

