Efforts by the Finlandia Co-operative to purchase the Finnish Labour Temple so far have fallen through.
The Finlandia Co-operative had been working with a group of interested investors to help purchase the building that was listed for sale in July for an asking price of $599,000.
Originally the Finlandia Co-operative hoped to buy the building outright and run the businesses like the Hoito Restaurant.
That plan evolved into finding investors with backgrounds in owning and running businesses and restaurants.
