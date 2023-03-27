About a dozen doctors who work in some of the most remote communities in Northwestern Ontario are to come under the umbrella of a First Nation-led health agency starting this summer.
Mamow Health, which is administered in Sioux Lookout, is to take over from the AMDOC physician organization that has been part of the Northwest Company for several years.
Mamow Health is to serve the Muskrat Dam, Pikangikum, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Lac Seul First Nations.
The agency “looks to pursue long-term direct funding and partnerships in pharmacy and other health services,” a news release said.
The formal transition to Mamow Health from AMDOC is to take place on June 24, the release said.
Doctors who provide care in the participating First Nations work there for one to weeks at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.