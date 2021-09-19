One person was taken to the hospital and another individual was arrested after an incident Thursday morning on Thunder Bay’s south side.
City police responded to reports of an assault around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of South Brodie Street.
Officers say a male suspect was inside the home and they also found an injured male.
The suspect was located when police entered the home and the accused was arrested.
Police claim the injured male had verbally confronted the suspect in the hallway of the residence because of a disturbance the accused was causing.
The accused responded by allegedly attacking the victim, assaulting him with an object, police claim.
Paramedics took the injured male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but police say they don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Adam Jeffrey Thompson, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of cocaine and breach of probation.
He appeared in bail court on Friday and remains in custody.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
