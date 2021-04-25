The company proposing to build a palladium and copper mine on the edge of Marathon has reached an “agreement in principle” with an area First Nation that could lead to jobs and other benefits.
The agreement between Toronto-based Generation (Gen) Mining and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg “signals the community leadership’s support, in principle, for the Marathon project and the company’s commitment to provide community benefits including training, jobs, business opportunities and financial participation,” a joint news release said late last month.
Included in the agreement is a “framework” for a community benefit agreement (CBA). In general, CBA’s can involve requirements for jobs and revenue-sharing for Indigenous people.
“Our people have been on this land since time immemorial and the (mine proposal) project is located on our exclusive un-ceded ancestral lands,” Biigtigong Nishnaabeg Chief Duncan Michano said in the news release.
“We are proud to work together with Gen Mining to work towards a community benefit agreement that our members are comfortable with, and to ensure that the cultural values and the environment, including the fish, plants and wildlife that are integral to our way of life, are protected.”
To be located just north of Marathon’s airport, the open-pit mine is expected to create 450 direct jobs. The project still requires provincial and federal environmental approval. Gen Mining said it would like construction to begin next year.
In regard to the agreement with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, Gen Mining president Jamie Levy said the company “respects the Indigenous culture and the environment where we work and plan to operate.
“We are proud to be partners with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and look forward to ongoing collaboration in the years to come,” Levy added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.