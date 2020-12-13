The Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) is preparing for a year of growth and opportunities for the agri-food sector with its new leader, Peggy Brekveld, at the helm.
Taking on a one year-term, Brekveld is the OFA’s 32nd president and the third female president in the organization’s history, it said in a news release to The Chronicle-Journal last month.
Brekveld and her family own and operate Woodstar Farm, a 75-cow dairy operation near Thunder Bay. The Northern Ontario farmer has previously held the position of vice-president of OFA for six years. She will also hold the position of OFA’s director-at-large. Apart from her role at OFA, she serves as vice-president of the Agricultural Adaptation Council and was recently recognized as one of the six 2020 Influential Women in Canadian Agriculture.
She is a known advocate for diversity in the agriculture sector and will prove to be a strong female role model for the organization.
“I look forward to working with our entire team across the organization to continue to bring the message that agriculture is the number one industry and economic driver in Ontario,” said Brekveld in the release.
This is the first time in OFA history that the executive committee was elected by the board of directors, which followed a bylaw ratification that was voted on by the delegates during the annual meeting.
Mark Reusser and Drew Spoelstra have also been elected to a one-year term as vice presidents for the OFA. Crispin Colvin will round out the executive committee as an executive member.
The release also stated that,” “The Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) is the largest general farm organization in Ontario, representing 38,000 farm families across the province.
As a dynamic farmer-led organization based in Guelph, the OFA works to represent and champion the interests of Ontario farmers through government relations, farm policy recommendations, research, lobby efforts, community representation, media relations and more. OFA is the leading advocate for Ontario’s farmers and is Ontario’s voice of the farmer.”
