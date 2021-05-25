The Friends of Chippewa Park have received $50,000 to market its five-day Family Festival to celebrate the park’s 100th anniversary.
The funding is from the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund.
The festival, which will be free to attend, was to be held this summer but has been pushed to July 28 to Aug. 1, 2022 because of concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.