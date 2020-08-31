The federal government is spending $3 million on the agri-food industry in Northern Ontario, including nearly $478,000 for the Northwest.
On Tuesday, the government said it would be investing in the sector through FedNor funding to foster innovation and help producers embrace new technologies, increase productivity, expand to new markets and develop value-added products as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of creating a secure food supply for Canadians.
In the Thunder Bay-Rainy River area, the Association of Community Pastures is receiving $43,502 to establish a rotational grazing system to increase capacity and improve the quality of forage production.
The Rainy River Future Development Corporation will get $129,000 to hire an agricultural and investment advisor to support the districtÕs agricultural sector.
The Regional Food Distribution Association is getting $100,000 to explore the viability of developing a value-added food processing business line and becoming a social enterprise, which would improve its financial sustainability.
Lakehead University is receiving $55,290 of the FedNor-provided funding to hire a youth intern for the university's agricultural research station. The intern will perform industry-oriented field crop research.
Also receiving funding is the Cloverbelt Country Meats Cooperative in Oxdrift, located just west of Dryden. It will receive $150,000 to upgrade its abattoir to make it more competitive by reducing energy costs and increasing capacity and production volumes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.